Jim Harbaugh gave an unhinged, shade filled interview after No. 5 Michigan pulled off a mega upset over No. 2 Ohio State at home.

When asked his thoughts on the Buckeyes' trash talking, especially within recent years, the Michigan head coach gave a witty answer: “Some people were born on third and think they hit a triple.”

As some reporters highlighted, it might have been in reference to Ryan Day's “hang 100 on them” comment. The Ohio State football coach said it last season after Harbaugh reportedly interrupted Day during a Big Ten coaches conference call, accusing Day of breaking the rules regarding on-field instruction.

It seems Harbaugh hasn't forgotten that moment.

The 42–27 win was Harbaugh's first victory as head coach in Ann Arbor, and it's the program's first top-five win since 2006 against Notre Dame. The Wolverines haven't beaten Ohio State since 2011, leading to fans taking the field by storm to celebrate the moment.

Running back Hassan Haskins led the way, as he scored five touchdowns and tallied 28 carries for 169 yards in the victory. And Harbaugh didn't hesitate to highlight that he felt the player should be considered for the Heisman trophy.

“They thought they saw a ghost," Harbaugh said Saturday. "They didn’t. It was No. 25, Hassan Haskins.”

More College Football Coverage:

For more Michigan news, head over to Wolverine Digest.