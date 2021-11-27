Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
NCAAF
Ryan Day on Ohio State's Loss to Michigan: 'It's a Failure'

Michigan was finally able to get the monkey off its back this Saturday in its 42–27 win against Ohio State—the first victory over the rival school since 2011. The other side of the massive win for coach Jim Harbaugh was an embarrassing loss for coach Ryan Day. 

After the game, the Buckeyes coach didn't hold back about his disappointment. 

"When you work this game 365 days out of the year and you come up short, it's a failure," Day said. "It hurts, it hurts a lot."

Day said the loss will "leave a mark for a while." No only did Michigan win the Big Ten East and secure a spot in the Big Ten championship game, but the playoff implications can't be understated. Now, the Wolverines will most likely find themselves as a top four team with the Buckeyes on the outside looking in. 

