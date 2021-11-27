Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Fans Storm Field as Michigan Snags First Win Over Ohio State Since 2011

Author:

Although snow is typically associated with peacefulness, Ann Arbor was anything but tranquil on Saturday. 

Fans flooded Michigan Stadium as the No. 5 Wolverines snagged their first win over No. 2 Ohio State since 2011, topping the Buckeyes 42-27 in a snow-filled game. 

With the victory, the Wolverines are locked in for the Big Ten Championship, most likely facing either Iowa or Wisconsin depending on the outcome of the Badgers' game. 

Tensions were high during this historic moment for Michigan, as a near brawl occurred during halftime and a scuffle over a ripped off helmet erupted in the third quarter. 

SI Recommends

Running back Hassan Haskins led the way, as he scored five touchdowns and tallied 28 carries for 169 yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Cade McNamara didn't throw a single touchdown but did have one interception. A.J. Henning was the only other Wolverine to record a touchdown.  

This marks Michigan’s first top-five win in Ann Arbor since 2003 against the Buckeyes, but it's also the program's first top-five win since 2006 against Notre Dame. 

The 42–27 win was Jim Harbaugh's first win as head coach in Ann Arbor. As the teams navigated the swarm of fans, Harbaugh and Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard were able to celebrate together. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more Michigan news, head over to Wolverine Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan's Hassan Haskins celebrates a TD vs Ohio State
College Football

Michigan Beats Ohio State for First Time Since 2011

Hassan Haskins exploded for five touchdowns for the Wolverines in The Game.

michigan
College Football

Michigan Alumni React to First Win Over Ohio State Since 2011

The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 42–27 in Ann Arbor on Saturday to break their rivalry losing streak.

Michigan tight end Erick All can't make this catch against Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. 11272021 Umosu1h 15 Sad Michigan football
College Football

Scuffle Ensues in Ohio State-Michigan After Helmet Ripped Off

Tensions were high during rivalry weekend.

tim tebow florida
College Football

RGIII Says Florida Should Hire Tebow as Next Head Coach

Louisiana coach Billy Napier has reportedly emerged as the lead candidate for the position.

Dillon Gabriel
College Football

UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Enters Transfer Portal

Gabriel's time at Central Florida has come to an end.

Ohio State at Michigan
College Football

When Did Michigan Last Beat Ohio State?

The Wolverines have the Buckeyes on the ropes in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

michigan-ohio state
College Football

OSU, Michigan Players Nearly Brawl In Tunnel During Halftime

The Buckeyes and Wolverines clashed with Michigan going into halftime with a 14–13 lead.

Napier paces the Louisiana sideline
College Football

Sources: Napier Emerges as Florida's Top Candidate

If a deal goes through, he would still coach Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship.