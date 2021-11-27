Although snow is typically associated with peacefulness, Ann Arbor was anything but tranquil on Saturday.

Fans flooded Michigan Stadium as the No. 5 Wolverines snagged their first win over No. 2 Ohio State since 2011, topping the Buckeyes 42-27 in a snow-filled game.

With the victory, the Wolverines are locked in for the Big Ten Championship, most likely facing either Iowa or Wisconsin depending on the outcome of the Badgers' game.

Tensions were high during this historic moment for Michigan, as a near brawl occurred during halftime and a scuffle over a ripped off helmet erupted in the third quarter.

Running back Hassan Haskins led the way, as he scored five touchdowns and tallied 28 carries for 169 yards. Meanwhile, quarterback Cade McNamara didn't throw a single touchdown but did have one interception. A.J. Henning was the only other Wolverine to record a touchdown.

This marks Michigan’s first top-five win in Ann Arbor since 2003 against the Buckeyes, but it's also the program's first top-five win since 2006 against Notre Dame.

The 42–27 win was Jim Harbaugh's first win as head coach in Ann Arbor. As the teams navigated the swarm of fans, Harbaugh and Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard were able to celebrate together.

