November 29, 2021
Michigan Alum Jake Butt Trolls Ohio State Fans Over Indianapolis Hotel Rooms

Author:

Michigan is heading to its first Big Ten Championship game after its major 42–27 win over Ohio State on Saturday. The win knocked the Buckeyes out of the title game and likely the College Football Playoff, which made the victory all the sweeter for UM fans and alumni.

Tight end Jake Butt, a star at Michigan from 2013–17, is among them. The former All-American says he's planning to head to Indianapolis to take in Saturday's conference championship game against Iowa, and he's looking towards the spurned Buckeyes out there when it comes to a place to stay.

On Monday morning he took to Twitter to get a jab in at those who won't be making the trip from the Buckeye state after all.

While the celebrations haven't stopped in Ann Arbor, the importance of Saturday's game shouldn't be understated. After accepting a downgraded contract following a 2–4 record in 2020, Jim Harbaugh has his team one win from its first College Football Playoff berth.

Butt, who is out of the NFL after a brief pro career, wants to be there to see it happen. The former Wolverine was an All-American in 2016, a two-time All-Big Ten first-teamer, and the winner of the 2015 Ozzie Newsome Award and 2016 John Mackey Award.

He was a fifth-round NFL draft pick in 2017, playing four injury-plagued seasons for the Broncos. He signed with the Bears during the 2021 offseason, but retired just over a month later.

For more news on the Michigan Wolverines, head over to Wolverine Digest.

