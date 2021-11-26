Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Former Michigan TE Jake Butt Says Jim Harbaugh Deserves 'Massive Credit'

Author:

A year ago, Michigan finished with a 2–4 record that included inconsistent play, multiple COVID-19 breakouts and a level of fan frustration that had many wondering if head coach Jim Harbaugh was still the right man for the job. Fast forward just 12 months and the Wolverines will be playing for the Big Ten East title against rival Ohio State on Saturday. 

Michigan is often judged for how it stacks up against Ohio State, but one former Wolverines star wants fans to take a step back and appreciate the turnaround Harbaugh has put together before 'The Game.' 

Former tight end Jake Butt, who played for Michigan from 2013–17 and recently retired from the NFL due to injuries, took to Twitter on Friday morning to make the case that Harbaugh has done an incredible job with this year's team.

"Can we give massive credit to @CoachJim4UM? He takes all of the blame and deflects all of the praise as a true leader would do. No one gave him or this team a shot- yet they have fought all year and have an opportunity to beat Ohio and play for a B10 championship.

"He made critical and necessary changes this off season that drastically improved our team. It will take our best tomorrow to beat OSU, but I’m with Coach and this group of players. Why not us?"

Harbaugh has amassed a 59–23 record with the Wolverines, including a 41–17 mark in the Big Ten, but has yet to beat Ohio State in six tries and has yet to win a Big Ten East title. 

If this is the year he pulls it off, he'll have another huge opportunity. The Wolverines would be a lock for the College Football Playoff if they could then also win the Big Ten title game.

There's a great deal riding on Saturday's game, per usual. It'll kick off at noon E.T.

For more coverage on the Wolverines, check out Wolverine Digest.

