November 30, 2021
Jake Butt

Former Michigan Star Calls Ohio State Fans 'Soft' for the Way They're Handling the Loss

Author:

Look away, Buckeyes fans, a blast from the past isn't being humble about Saturday's victory. Former Michigan star and NFL tight end Jake Butt was basking in his former team's massive win in The Game this past Saturday. Naturally he took a shot at Ohio State fans, too. 

The Wolverines beat their archnemesis for the first time since 2011, and Butt let Ohio State fans know how he really feels. It's fair to say he's been waiting a long time for this moment. 

"Honestly shocking how soft some of you buckeye fans are," he said in a tweet. "I listed [sic] to your talk for a decade... this isn't grade school it's a rivalry. If you dish it out learn to take it or find another sport." 

Butt, who retired from the NFL during the summer, was a first-team All-American back in 2016 with the Wolverines. He won the John Mackey Award in '16, the Ozzie Newsome Award in '15 and was selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Broncos. 

