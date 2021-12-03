Brian Kelly introduced himself to LSU fans at last night's men's basketball game, and he didn't sound like the Brian Kelly that fans have heard before.

Almost immediately after the clip began to go viral online, college football fans and media started to roast Kelly for the southern accent he slapped on for the occasion.

For reference, Kelly grew up in Massachusetts outside Boston, attending university and coaching at Assumption College in Worcester before making his way to the Midwest for the bulk of his college career.

In 1987, he made the move to Grand Valley State in Michigan, jumping to Central Michigan in 2004, Cincinnati in 2006 and Notre Dame in 2010. Cincinnati is the farthest South that he's coached, by a decent margin.

At least he didn't try to go with the full Ed Orgeron cajun growl here:

ESPN's Jeff Darlington did the yeoman's work of splicing together Kelly's use of the word "family" to LSU fans, and his use of it during his leaked farewell speech to Notre Dame's players just days earlier.

The reaction to Kelly's new accent on social media was swift and truly hilarious:

Perhaps the most interesting takeaway: Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, a former Kelly assistant who says that Kelly "adapting his accent will be part of his success." It's unclear whether he was being serious or not, based on video of that statement.

Time will tell if Brian Kelly can replicate the success he had at Notre Dame in Baton Rouge, and do what Orgeron did in 2019: Deliver LSU fans a national title. If nothing else, the last few days proved that he'll do a solid for the rest of the college football world, and provide plenty of fodder like this as he navigates a very new culture down on the Bayou.

