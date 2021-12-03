Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brian Kelly Is Getting Roasted For Speaking With Southern Accent In Viral Speech

Author:

Brian Kelly introduced himself to LSU fans at last night's men's basketball game, and he didn't sound like the Brian Kelly that fans have heard before.

Almost immediately after the clip began to go viral online, college football fans and media started to roast Kelly for the southern accent he slapped on for the occasion. 

For reference, Kelly grew up in Massachusetts outside Boston, attending university and coaching at Assumption College in Worcester before making his way to the Midwest for the bulk of his college career.

In 1987, he made the move to Grand Valley State in Michigan, jumping to Central Michigan in 2004, Cincinnati in 2006 and Notre Dame in 2010. Cincinnati is the farthest South that he's coached, by a decent margin.

At least he didn't try to go with the full Ed Orgeron cajun growl here:

SI Recommends

ESPN's Jeff Darlington did the yeoman's work of splicing together Kelly's use of the word "family" to LSU fans, and his use of it during his leaked farewell speech to Notre Dame's players just days earlier

The reaction to Kelly's new accent on social media was swift and truly hilarious:

Perhaps the most interesting takeaway: Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, a former Kelly assistant who says that Kelly "adapting his accent will be part of his success." It's unclear whether he was being serious or not, based on video of that statement.

Time will tell if Brian Kelly can replicate the success he had at Notre Dame in Baton Rouge, and do what Orgeron did in 2019: Deliver LSU fans a national title. If nothing else, the last few days proved that he'll do a solid for the rest of the college football world, and provide plenty of fodder like this as he navigates a very new culture down on the Bayou. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the LSU Tigers, head over to LSU Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

Gil Hodges was the manager of the 1969 Miracle Mets, after a long career playing with the Dodgers. For 12 seasons he was the best first baseman in baseball. He belongs in the Hall of Fame.
MLB

Gil Hodges Belongs in the Hall of Fame

He is deserving because of the totality of his historic baseball life playing and managing, well beyond statistics.

Lincoln Riley and Bob Bowlsby
College Football

Big 12 Commissioner Gives Hot Take on Riley-LSU Rumors

The former Oklahoma coach heading to USC didn't surprise Bowlsby, but Brian Kelly to the Tigers did.

Odell Beckham Jr. with the Rams.
NFL

McVay Would Be 'Surprised' If OBJ Missed Sunday's Game

After missing Thursday's practice, it's unclear whether he can play Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes prepares for a pass during a Thursday Night Game against the Broncos.
Play
Betting

Week 13 NFL Best Bets and Predictions: Bank on the Heavy Favorites

Six teams are favored by a touchdown or more in Week 13 and our betting analysts are banking on them to cover the spread.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Austin Ekeler is poised for another huge week in a battle vs. the Bengals.

Kevin Willard is a name to watch during Maryland basketball's head coach search.
College Basketball

Who Will Succeed Mark Turgeon at Maryland?

Turgeon and Maryland have parted ways after 10+ seasons. Who will take over the Terrapins?

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a backflip while celebrating his touchdown catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill will look to exploit the Broncos' defense in Week 13.

San Francisco 49ers Elijah Mitchell
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Running Backs

Elijah Mitchell will run all over the Seahawks' struggling defense.