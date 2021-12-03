Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
USWNT Star Mallory Pugh, World Series Champ Dansby Swanson Announce Engagement

Author:
Aug 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; United States women s national team forward Mallory Pugh (left) hugs Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) before a game against the Chicago White Sox at SunTrust Park.

Watch out world, there's a new *engaged* power couple in town. 

That's right, World Series champion and Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson got down on one knee, and NWSL star Mallory Pugh announced the engagement, posting photos of the sweet moment and stunning ring. 

"Forever with you ♥️," she wrote while Dansby posted, "Mr. and Mrs. Swanson coming soon 💍."

The pair were introduced by Swanson's former Braves teammate Jace Peterson, who happens to be married to her sister, Brianna Pugh, and they have been dating since 2017. 

Following the World Series win last month, Swanson didn't forget to shoutout Pugh during postgame interviews, saying, "I’ve got my family here, my best friends are here, the love of my life Mallory is here."

The Chicago Red Stars forward later posted a selfie of the two after the game on her Instagram story with the comment, “Pure happiness.” 

Meanwhile, Pugh recently led the Red Stars to the NWSL Championship, where they fell to the Washington Spirit. 

