December 4, 2021
ESPN's Rece Davis Trolls Brian Kelly Over Southern 'Accent'

Author:

The transition from Notre Dame to LSU has been an interesting one for Brian Kelly. Yes, he left one of the most storied programs in college football history. And yes, he's being compensated for it in historic fashion. But now Kelly is making more and more headlines for his ... "accent." 

A video of Kelly went viral on Thursday that showed him speaking in a Southern accent when addressing LSU basketball fans. It wouldn't be a big deal if it weren't for the fact that before that day Kelly didn't have a Southern accent. 

College GameDay's Rece Davis got in on the fun and took a nice little jab at the new Tigers coach on Saturday.

 "The first year of the Brian Kelly regime has a distinctively different accent, I would say," Davis said. 

Of course Davis is just one of the many people who had a laugh at Kelly's expense but that doesn't take away from the hilarity of the entire storyline. The only question remains, will the accent stay? 

