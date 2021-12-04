Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Baylor Upsets Oklahoma State to Knock Cowboys Out of Playoff Contention

Author:

Championship weekend normally brings the chaos, but the Big 12 title game immediately threw a wrench into College Football Playoff. No. 9 Baylor pulled off a narrow upset over No. 5 Oklahoma State to shake up the rankings. 

The Bears jumped out to a 21–6 lead at halftime as its backup quarterback, Blake Shapen, had a near-perfect first half. But, the game came down to inches as Baylor's sixth-year senior Jairon McVea made a crucial fourth-down stop on the one-yard line.

This 21–16 win for the Bears effectively knocked the Cowboys out of playoff contention, likely pushing Notre Dame in a better position despite the recent coaching change. Earlier this week, College Football Playoff selection committee chair Gary Barta walked back controversial comments about how Brian Kelly leaving could impact the Fighting Irish's playoff chances.  Barta said Saturday "I’d be really surprised if it (the coaching change) factors into the conversation at all."  

SI Recommends

Oklahoma State's loss does muddy the waters if either No. 4 Cincinnati or No. 2 Michigan lose their respective conference title games. Sitting at No. 7 is an Ohio State team that will not play in its conference championship game, while No. 9 Baylor is at 11–2 and a conference champion.

 The Bearcats face No. 21 Houston at 4 p.m. ET while the Wolverines will take on No. 13 Iowa at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

