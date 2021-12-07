1. Some ManningCast thoughts after a unique game and before we say goodbye to the boys for several weeks:

• Whether it was intentional and planned out or not, it definitely felt like the ManningCast team realized it had a marquee matchup on its hands and decided to do things a little differently for last night’s Patriots-Bills game.

For the first time this season, the ManningCast did not have a guest in the first quarter and it was wonderful. When there’s a good game Monday night, you want Peyton and Eli Manning giving us all their football expertise. This is what we got in the first quarter with the brothers breaking down how the weather would affect both teams and the strategies we should expect to see.

I’d like to see the ManningCast permanently go without a guest in the first quarter, even for the bad games. Pretty much every game is competitive in the first quarter. Let Peyton and Eli do their thing solo for that time and then bring in the guests in the second quarter.

While the majority of ManningCast guests this season have been big hits, the best part of the ManningCast has always been Peyton and Eli giving us their insight on X’s and O’s while busting the other brother’s chops. This was on full display for the entire opening quarter and as awesome as David Letterman is, it almost felt like a letdown when he finally joined the show late in the second quarter.

• We all knew long before last night that Bill Belichick has zero use for the media and isn’t going to play ball with them, but it was still fascinating to hear this reiterated last night with a pair of firsthand stories. Peyton revealed that the Patriots would not let him speak to rookie quarterback Mac Jones in the lead-up to the game. Manning said that this was the first time this season his request to speak to a quarterback playing on Monday Night Football was shot down.

During his appearance in the third quarter, former Patriots defensive back Aqib Talib revealed that Belichick had just three rules: Don’t be late, know your stuff and don’t mess with the media.

To hear this while Belichick was putting forth another stupendous coaching performance just enforced that his way of doing things is the right way of doing things.

• Joe Buck is a savage.

• Sadly, there will be no more ManningCasts until Jan. 3 when the brothers will work the Steelers-Browns game.

2. This quote from Bills coach Sean McDermott downplaying the impact of Bill Belichick after the Patriots' 14–10 win against the Bills last night is so incredibly dumb.

Reason No. 1 it's dumb: If McDermott doesn't think the Patriots, led by Belichick's coaching, forced his team to make mistakes, he's clueless. A big reason why the Bills played a sloppy game is because of New England's defense.

Reason No. 2 it's dumb: McDermott is complaining about his team making mistakes. The Patriots made mistakes, too. Notably N'Keal Harry's having a punt go off his helmet. The Patriots were also shafted late in the game by a horrible late hit out-of-bounds penalty but managed to overcome it.

Reason No. 3 it's dumb: The Patriots and Bills play again in two weeks. You can be sure Bill Belichick will have this quote filed away in the back of his genius brain.

3. While McDermott's quote is dumb, it isn't half as dumb as this quote from Giants coach Joe Judge, who explained some strategy Monday after his team lost to the Dolphins, 20–6, on Sunday.

To recap: Joe Judge WANTED TO GET HIS PUNTER INVOLVED IN THE GAME EARLY!!!!! How is this not an Onion quote?

4. If you were a fan of the old Mike & Mike radio show, don't expect a reunion anytime soon. Or anytime ever. Mike Golic actually channeled Steelers coach Mike Tomlin when answering a question about getting together with Mike Greenberg during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show Monday.

5. Forgive me for stroking my ego here, but The Big Lead just announced its 2021 Sports Media Awards, and the SI Media Podcast somehow got nominated for Best Podcast. To no one's surprise, I lost to Pardon My Take, but I can honestly say I was blown away to be put in the same company as PMT and Bill Simmons, so I want to publicly thank everyone who has listened to the SI Media Pod in '21. Speaking of which ...

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a conversation with author and reporter James Andrew Miller.

Miller has a new book, Tinderbox, out about the history of HBO. During the podcast, we discussed how The Sopranos initially tested poorly with audiences and the huge curveball that was thrown at the show during the famous “Pine Barrens” episode.

Other HBO topics covered during our chat include the demise of Inside the NFL, the behind-the-scenes problems at The Larry Sanders Show, how Curb Your Enthusiasm was never intended to be a series and how House of Cards and The Crown had a significant impact on HBO.

Before we talked about Miller’s new book, we discussed the future of the ManningCast, the NFL’s big ratings this season and more.

Following the interview with Miller is the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment with Sal Licata from WFAN. This week's topics include the college football coaching madness, the breakup between Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, our Mount Rushmore of HBO shows and the latest episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Larry Bird's 65th birthday today, here are six minutes of the Celtics legend's trash-talking.

