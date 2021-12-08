Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Charles Barkley Says He Named His Daughter After a Delaware Mall

Author:

NBA legend and Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley never ceases to keep the internet entertained and this time it was at the expense of his daughter's name. On an episode of The Steam Room, the podcast he and Ernie Johnson host together, Barkley shared the inspiration for her name, Christiana. 

"She's named after a mall, in fairness," Barkley said before chuckling. "There's a Christiana Mall in Delaware that I always used to go by. That's how she got her name, Christiana."

Johnson is absolutely befuddled by the train of thought that led Barkley to this conclusion. Naturally, he asked Barkley why he decided to name his child after a random shopping complex. His answer was just as you'd expect. 

SI Recommends

"I don't know, I just liked the mall," Barkley said. 

Johnson simply added "you're a mess" while laughing. Christiana Mall, a true staple of the Delaware community, still stands to this day. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard of the Blazers
NBA

Damian Lillard's 'Intentions Are to Be in Portland'

The star Trail Blazers guard shut down trade rumors Wednesday.

Barcelona tumbles out of the Champions League in the group stage
Soccer

Champions League Group Ouster Is Barcelona's New Bottom

Barcelona was sent tumbling to the Europa League knockout stage, confirming its competitive decline and costing the club prize money it can ill-afford to squander.

Bandido celebrates with the Ring of Honor championship
Play
Wrestling

Bandido Prepares for What Could Be ROH’s Last ‘Final Battle’

With the future of the company in doubt, Bandido’s title match is all the more important.

Bills special teamer Mark Pike.
NFL

Bills Special Teams Great Mark Pike Has Died

He spent his entire career with Buffalo, playing for the franchise's four AFC champion teams.

olympics rings (1)
Olympics

Trudeau Says Canada Will Boycott Beijing Olympics

Canada joins the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates
NHL

Power Rankings: Each Team’s Unofficial MVP of the Year

In the spirit of SI’s Sportsperson of the Year, a look at who made the biggest impact for each NHL team in 2021.

tom-brady-super-bowl-xlvi
NFL

Capturing the Emotion of Tom Brady, SI’s Sportsperson of the Year

Simon Bruty explains how he tries to photograph the all-time-great QB

Congress seeks answers after concerning reports of NCAA gender inequality.
Extra Mustard

Emmert: School President 'the Hardest Job in America'

The NCAA president is getting crushed for his statement at a college athletics forum today.