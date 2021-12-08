Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Marcus Spears on Bucs-Pats Super Bowl: 'Football Gods, I Need This Game to Happen'

Author:

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears knows exactly which teams he wants to see compete in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in February. He's even included the "football gods" in his prayers.

"Football gods, you given me so much up until this point, I just want this so bad," Spears said on ESPN's Get Up morning show on Tuesday. "But if we never needed anything coming out the pandemic and still dealing with a pandemic, we need the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots."

"I know that it means the Dallas Cowboys want be in the Super Bowl... Football gods, from me in your ears... I need this game to happen so bad."

Not only does Spears want a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick duel on the world's biggest stage, he is ready to hear all of the side bar conversations and antics leading up to the Super Bowl as well.

"I want to hear Bill Belichick down play it and talk about how it is not important, it's about the players on the field," Spears said. "I want to see Tom Brady cry in the press conference when somebody ask him about his relationship with his dad, I want all of these things to happen. 

"Very rarely do we get debates answered, for real in sports. [Michael] Jordan and LeBron [James], we will never see them play against each other for all of it. To get Brady and Belichick in the Super Bowl after we've talked for years who is responsible for the success... We may not need anything more than we need this."

How badly does Spears want this game to happen?

"I want this Super Bowl as bad as I wanted LSU to be in the national championship when I was playing. I want it bad," Spears said.

Spears still has more than two months to build on his prayer requests for this matchup. 

