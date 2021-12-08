An Oklahoma State senator is wanting to give Lincoln Riley an "appropriate goodbye" in a recently proposed bill, which would name just three inches of a desolate road the “Lincoln Riley Highway."

According to a release from the Oklahoma State Senate Communications office, it is “the last three inches one sees before leaving [Oklahoma] and heading west." The location will be in the westbound lane of State Highway 325 in the panhandle.

"I felt the state of Oklahoma needed an appropriate goodbye to this former head coach whose sudden departure left many in shock, including a team of young, dedicated college players," Sen. Bill Coleman said in a release.

Any signage would be paid for by the senator.

Coleman took it a step further, highlighting Riley's lack of professionalism when leaving Oklahoma for USC. His departure came a day after the Sooners fell to Oklahoma State and were knocked out of contention for the Big 12 championship game. The senator said, "While we are all free to pursue employment elsewhere, there is a level of professionalism that is expected to be adhered to. From all indications, professionalism was pretty much absent in how this departure was executed."

