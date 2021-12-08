Cubs fans are going to love him

Clint Frazier’s tumultuous time with the Yankees is over, and he’s not broken up about it at all.

Frazier came to New York in the 2016 trade that sent Andrew Miller to Cleveland and became the team’s No. 2 prospect. He arrived with big expectations and was quickly placed under the microscope by the New York media. There was so much talk about the length of his red hair that he ended up getting it cut to quell what then-manager Joe Girardi called a “distraction” and there was even a rumor (denied by both Frazier and the club) that he had asked to wear Mickey Mantle’s No. 7.

Frazier dealt with injuries and struggled to break into a crowded Yankees outfield. After a strong finish to the 2020 season, his 2021 was derailed by vertigo symptoms that the team said threatened to end his career. He was released last month and signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Cubs just before the lockout.

And boy, does Frazier sound happy to be out of New York.

Frazier posted a Photoshopped image of himself in his new pinstripes on Twitter on Tuesday, joking that he was “leaving my razor at home” (a reference to the Yankees’ strict anti-facial hair policy). He also alluded to the Mantle rumor in announcing that he’ll continue to wear No. 77.

Frazier made sure to point out that he wasn’t trying to rile up Yankees fans.

“Me being happy I’m on the Cubs has nothing to do with Yankees fans. It has to do with the fact that I’m happy to be able to play somewhere I’ll get a better chance at playing,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

The icing on the cake was a reply to a guy whose Twitter bio says he’s a fan of the Yankees, Cowboys and Cavs, who said he was glad Frazier was gone.

“So am I,” Frazier replied.

You can’t blame Frazier for letting his hair down both literally and metaphorically.

The best of SI

Tom Brady is the 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. ... Purdue, the new No. 1 men’s basketball team in the country, is a legitimate title contender. ... The NFC has the top spots in our new NFL power rankings locked down. ... Las Vegas is the clear frontrunner to land MLS’s 30th team.

Around the sports world

Fernando Tatis Jr. was involved in a minor motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic. ... Serena Williams has pulled out of the Australian Open, the second straight major she’ll miss. ... Former Saints defensive end Glenn Foster died in police custody after being arrested in Alabama.

Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira is conscious and responsive after this brutal hit by Jacob Trouba

Matthew Slater’s speech to his teammates after the Patriots’ win was great

The bird’s eye view is amazing

Robert Williams had two monster dunks over Anthony Davis

The goalie didn’t even bother moving

The Canucks’ new coach is a hardcore wrestling fan

Look at the ACC all the way down there

If you did this in an NFL game the defense would be too stunned to do anything

The camera angle is amazing, too

Not sports

Researchers have created a camera the size of a grain of salt that takes high-quality photos. ... Our universe is surrounded by a bubble shaped like a giant croissant. ... The comically ugly statue of a former Confederate general in Nashville was finally taken down. ... A hacker whose legal name is literally Bowser was ordered to pay Nintendo $10 million.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.