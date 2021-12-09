Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoyed his 10-day run as a guest host of Jeopardy! in April. However, the Packers star was not able to host the show full time heading into his 17th NFL season.

After Jeopardy! announced Wednesday its hosts for the remainder of Season 38 that include Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, Rodgers spoke briefly on the Pat McAfee Show about why he wasn't able to host the popular show.

"I don't think it would have worked based on scheduling based on the way they want to schedule the show," Rodgers said.

"Obviously, I still wanted to play. You never know what happens in this life, things can come back around, things may not come back around, I may go back on Celebrity Jeopardy! one day, you never, never know. "

In 2015, Rodgers defeated Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and astronaut (and future Arizona senator) Mark Kelly to win $50,000 for his charity—Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer—and become a Celebrity Jeopardy! champion.

It's safe to say that the beloved game show is still on Rodgers's mind.

