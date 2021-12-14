Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Latest Performance: 'He Was Not the Problem' in Cleveland

Author:

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made his thoughts explicitly clear Monday night about the Browns' decision to release current Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

As Beckham was busy hauling in six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, Jefferson, who like Beckham attended LSU, tweeted, "OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!! I hope y’all see that now…CLOWNS"

Monday night's score marked Beckham's third touchdown in as many games. With the Rams, he has amassed just over 200 receiving yards on 15 catches. 

The three-time Pro Bowler signed with Los Angeles in mid-November, days after the Browns placed him on waivers. He reportedly chose the Rams over the Packers, among other teams, including the Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs and Patriots.

In six games with the Browns this season, Beckham Jr. had 17 catches for 232 yards. Beckham had been excused from practice as the team continued to work toward his exit. And prior to his release, Beckham's father posted comments in an 11-minute video on social media about his son not being thrown the ball by Browns quarterbacks, primarily Baker Mayfield.

Kevin Stefanski and Mayfield had also told reporters they have not been in contact with Beckham in the days after his father's comments were picked up on social media.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Los Angeles Rams, head over to Ram Digest.

