Report: OBJ Excused From Practice Again Thursday

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was held out of Cleveland practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Cleveland is reportedly working with Beckham’s representation to “work on the resolution for his future,” per Trotter. Beckham is unlikely to play for the Browns again.

Beckham was held out of practice Wednesday, three days after a 15-10 loss to the Steelers. Beckham’s father posted an Instagram video on Wednesday detailing missed opportunities for completions between Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield, though the receiver himself has yet to comment on the situation.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly addressed the Browns on Wednesday, telling them Beckham “would no longer be a Brown,” per Trotter.

Beckham has recorded just 17 receptions for 232 yards in 2021. He has yet to score a touchdown this season.

