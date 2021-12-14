Just two three-pointers away from an all-time NBA record, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is expected to break Ray Allen's three-pointer record on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. While Knicks fans are set to witness history, it might also leave them wondering what could have been.

Twelve-and-a-half years ago, at Madison Square Garden, the Warriors drafted Curry with the seventh pick, just one pick before the Knicks' selection. The Knicks went on to select Arizona forward Jordan Hill, who last played in the NBA in 2017.

Of the six players drafted before Curry in 2009, only Blake Griffin and James Harden went on to become All-Stars. Even more notable, the Timberwolves passed on Curry twice in a row with the fifth (Ricky Rubio) and sixth (Jonny Flynn) picks.

Curry, 33, has since gone on to win three NBA titles, two NBA MVP awards and earn seven All-Star selections. Curry has made at least one three-pointer in 151 straight regular-season games; he already holds the NBA record of 157 consecutive games.

The former Davidson star also has the single-season record for three-pointers (402 in 2016), which he broke during three different campaigns. But on Tuesday, when he comes in with 2,972 career three-pointers, Curry will likely become the all-time leader.

“I kind of just want to be in the moment to be honest,” Curry said, per ESPN. “I'm going to enjoy it.”

