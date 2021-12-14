Warriors star Stephen Curry seems poised to break the NBA's all-time career three-pointers made record on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

Curry, who now has 2,972 career three-pointers after making five of his 15 attempts on Monday night vs. the Pacers, needs just two threes on Tuesday to break Hall of Famer Ray Allen's all-time record.

“I kind of just want to be in the moment to be honest,” Curry said, per ESPN. “I'm going to enjoy it.”

Following Golden State's win over Indiana, coach Steve Kerr joked that he would rest Curry for Tuesday's game.

Kerr also acknowledged that the weight of the record appears to be hanging over both Curry and the team.

“I think he's been trying a little bit too hard the last few games,” Kerr said. “Just trying to make threes and get to this record, it will be a relief for him I think, and for our team, when he does break it. But I just think he's been trying a little bit too hard. And a lot of them have been coming out of blitzes, off pick-and-roll—he just needs to make the simple pass, he knows that, but he's kind of trying too hard to make a big play.”

Curry has made at least one three-pointer in 151 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest streak in NBA history. He already holds the NBA record of 157 consecutive games.

He is the only player with multiple streaks of 100 or more games with a three-pointer.

The Warriors will take a Tuesday morning flight to New York after spending Monday night in Indianapolis due to plane issues.

During his fourth season in 2013, Curry scored 54 points and made 11 threes, one shy of the NBA record at the time, at Madison Square Garden in one of the most notable games of his career.

Allen set the NBA's career all-time record on Feb 10, 2011, surpassing Reggie Miller. Miller, who broadcasted Allen breaking the record in 2011, is also slated to announce Tuesday's Knicks-Warriors game, which will air on TNT.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Mailbag: Damian Lillard's Future With the Blazers

• NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Bulls Rise in the East

• NBA Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Sabonis?

• Report: Lakers, Knicks Among Teams Interested in Ben Simmons