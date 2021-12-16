Formula One's season finale in Abu Dhabi was for the record books in more ways than one.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in wild fashion, becoming the first Dutch person to become a world champion. Mercedes won its record eighth Constructors' title but wasn't in a mood to celebrate as it filed protests in response to the chaotic and controversial final lap, which the stewards rejected.

For a period of time, it looked like Lewis Hamilton would win his record-breaking eighth world title. That is, until a late safety car came out for a Nicholas Latifi crash. Red Bull brought in Verstappen for fresh tires but Hamilton had to stay out or else he would have sacrificed the lead.

Five lapped cars sat between Hamilton and Verstappen as the racers drove around the track behind the safety car for the final laps. But in a surprising and controversial move, those five cars were allowed to overtake the safety car.

As the decision was made, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff yelled over the race radio to FIA Formula One race director Michael Masi.

Wolff: “You need to reinstate the lap [57] … That’s not right.”

Masi: “Toto, It’s called a motor race, OK?”

Wolff: “Sorry?”

Masi: “We went car racing.”

Hamilton and Verstappen were left nose-to-tail for a single lap that determined the World Championship.

Drivers, reporters and fans all over the world reacted to the move, including former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick. She tweeted in response to James Hinchcliffe, “Def didn’t seem fair but exciting to watch!”

