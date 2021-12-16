Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Danica Patrick Weighed in on The Controversial F1 Finish This Past Weekend

Author:

Formula One's season finale in Abu Dhabi was for the record books in more ways than one. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in wild fashion, becoming the first Dutch person to become a world champion. Mercedes won its record eighth Constructors' title but wasn't in a mood to celebrate as it filed protests in response to the chaotic and controversial final lap, which the stewards rejected.

For a period of time, it looked like Lewis Hamilton would win his record-breaking eighth world title. That is, until a late safety car came out for a Nicholas Latifi crash. Red Bull brought in Verstappen for fresh tires but Hamilton had to stay out or else he would have sacrificed the lead.

Five lapped cars sat between Hamilton and Verstappen as the racers drove around the track behind the safety car for the final laps. But in a surprising and controversial move, those five cars were allowed to overtake the safety car.

As the decision was made, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff yelled over the race radio to FIA Formula One race director Michael Masi.

Wolff: “You need to reinstate the lap [57] … That’s not right.”

SI Recommends

Masi: “Toto, It’s called a motor race, OK?”

Wolff: “Sorry?”

Masi: “We went car racing.”

Hamilton and Verstappen were left nose-to-tail for a single lap that determined the World Championship.

Drivers, reporters and fans all over the world reacted to the move, including former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick. She tweeted in response to James Hinchcliffe, “Def didn’t seem fair but exciting to watch!”

More Formula One Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Fiesta Bowl logo
College Football

The Best and Worst Gift Packages Offered by Bowl Games

The NCAA allows bowl game committees to offer players a package of gifts worth up to $550. Who made the most of their allowance?

Dec 12, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020.
College Football

Former LSU CB, Five-Star Recruit Ricks Transfers to Alabama

Eli Ricks's transfer news caps off a successful National Signing Day for the Crimson Tide.

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
Extra Mustard

NFL Twitter Reacts to Accusation Against Urban Meyer

The coach allegedly kicked former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo.

When will Jimbo Fisher's recruiting wins translate to the field at Texas A&M?
Play
College Football

National Signing Day: Winners and Losers to Kick off the Early Signing Period

Looking back at a memorable national signing day, from both ends of the perception spectrum

Daniel Snyder and Roger Goodell
NFL

Goodell Comments On Snyder's Reported Probe Interference

The NFL commissioner's remarks come after two members of congress asked the NFL for evidence following the Washington Post report.

Florida Rep. Chip LaMarca
College Football

Florida NIL Bill Introduced Hours After FSU Loses Top Recruit

The amended bill would strike language that prohibited schools from “causing compensation to be directed” to athletes.

Chris Paul
Play
College Basketball

Elite Basketball Recruits’ Interest in HBCU Still Real, Less Loud

HBCU coaches say elite high school basketball players remain receptive to joining their schools.

nick saban (1)
Play
College Football

Alabama Pulls in No. 1 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day 2021

Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies battle it out at the top of the rankings