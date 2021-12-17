Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State Player Fires Back At Desmond Howard Over Heisman Ceremony Comments

Author:

Desmond Howard faced heat after he mentioned Ohio State’s shaky offensive line while chatting with Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. 

And although he has since apologized for the “fun, good natured ribbing,” some still took issue with the remark. 

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett stood in between Hutchinson and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman ceremony, which Tim Tebow jokingly thanked him for being in the middle of the rivals. Then, Howard took a shot at the Buckeyes, saying “better than his offensive linemen.”

SI Recommends

“He can kick rocks,” Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford said Thursday, per 247 Sports. “I don’t care for him. At the same time, he’s doing his job. It‘s not professional of course. He needs to do his job and stick to his job in my opinion.”

Munford and the rest of the offensive line helped power Ohio State to a 10-2 record, securing its spot in the Rose Bowl against Utah on New Year‘s Day. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

te_startsit_121521
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight Ends

As long as Josh Allen starts for Bills, Dawson Knox should be a popular target.

Shemar Stewart
College Football

Elite 2022 Recruits Still Available After Signing Day

From the end of the early signing period into the New Year, many big names are scheduled to pick a college home

Dec 16, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) during the warm-up session before the game against Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.
NHL

Canadiens, Flyers Play in Empty Bell Centre Due to COVID-19

More than 140 NHL players have been on the COVID-19 protocol list this season.

nfl logo
NFL

The NFL‘s New COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Players Explained

The league announced three options that would allow a vaccinated player who is asymptomatic for 24 hours to return the next day following a positive test.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Running Backs

Despite a tough matchup, Jonathan Taylor is locked-in as a top option vs. the Patriots.

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) jogs towards the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams will face a tough Ravens' secondary, but that doesn't affect his weekly rankings much!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field following an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 6
NFL

Baker Mayfield Blasts NFL About COVID-19 Protocols

Cleveland may only have one quarterback available against the Raiders as Case Keenum tested positive.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, left, quarterback Bryce Young (9), linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31), and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrate with the SEC championship trophy after their win against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Bowl Games Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite is here to help you pick the winners of all the bowl games, including the College Football Playoff matchups.