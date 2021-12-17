Desmond Howard faced heat after he mentioned Ohio State’s shaky offensive line while chatting with Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson during the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

And although he has since apologized for the “fun, good natured ribbing,” some still took issue with the remark.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett stood in between Hutchinson and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman ceremony, which Tim Tebow jokingly thanked him for being in the middle of the rivals. Then, Howard took a shot at the Buckeyes, saying “better than his offensive linemen.”

“He can kick rocks,” Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford said Thursday, per 247 Sports. “I don’t care for him. At the same time, he’s doing his job. It‘s not professional of course. He needs to do his job and stick to his job in my opinion.”

Munford and the rest of the offensive line helped power Ohio State to a 10-2 record, securing its spot in the Rose Bowl against Utah on New Year‘s Day.

