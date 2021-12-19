Jackson State's incredible season came to a disappointing end on Saturday in the form of a 31–10 loss to South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. After the blowout loss, coach Deion Sanders took to Twitter with some final thoughts.

“Congratulations to South Carolina State for a incredible win in the Celebration Bowl,” Sanders said in a Tweet. “They flat out kicked our butts and we WILL learn from this and prayerfully return next year. God bless @SCStateAthletic.”

Sanders and Jackson State’s 2021 season saw them finish with an 11–2 record and a SWAC title—a significant improvement from its 4–3 finish in 2020. The 11 wins are also a program record.

He was also the recipient of the fall 2021 Eddie Robinson Award, given to the season's top FCS head coach. SC State finished its season 7–5 and won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title along with Saturday's Celebration Bowl.

SC State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. finished with four passing touchdowns and wide receiver Shaquan Davis caught three of them in the win.

More College Football: