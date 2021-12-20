Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
LeBron's Latest Instagram Post About Being ‘Fake’ Is Going Viral

Author:

LeBron James, like so many others, will use social media to share some cryptic reactions to the things going on in his life. One posted on Saturday gained a ton of traction with his followers.

“Fake has become so acceptable that people get offended when you keep it real,” the Lakers star posted to Instagram. “1,000%,” he added as a caption.

The post has nearly 1.5 million likes on the social media platform, drawing responses from current and former teammates like Isaiah Thomas, Kendrick Perkins and J.R. Smith, Hollywood stars like Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and Chelsea Handler, and numerous others.

It is unclear exactly whom LeBron's message is aimed at, but plenty are taking notice. 

The young 2021–22 season has been a rollercoaster for LeBron and the Lakers.

He's missed time due to suspension stemming from a brush-up with Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart, as well as a COVID-19 test that was later deemed a false positive. An abdominal injury also cost him time in November.

In 19 games this season, James is averaging a team-leading 25.9 points, along with 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds. He's shooting over 50% from the field, 34.7% from three and 75.8% from the free throw line.

L.A. is 16–15 on the season, and sits in seventh place in the Western Conference, nine games back of the West-leading Suns, whom they'll face on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET.

For more news on the Los Angeles Lakers, head over to All Lakers.

