LeBron James will return to the Lakers starting lineup on Friday against the Celtics, the team announced.

James, who turns 37 on Dec. 30, missed the Lakers' last eight games with an abdominal strain. James suffered the injury in their 119–117 win over the Rockets on Nov. 2.

Los Angeles fell to 4–6 this season without James in the starting lineup after the Lakers' 109–102 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday, while they started 4–2 with him in the starting lineup.

Last season, James appeared in 45 regular season games in the shortened 72-game schedule.

Through six games this season, James—in Year 19—has averaged 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor, his lowest field goal percentage since his rookie year.

