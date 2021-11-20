Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
LeBron James

LeBron James to Return vs. Celtics After Missing Eight Games With Abdominal Strain

Author:

LeBron James will return to the Lakers starting lineup on Friday against the Celtics, the team announced

James, who turns 37 on Dec. 30, missed the Lakers' last eight games with an abdominal strain. James suffered the injury in their 119–117 win over the Rockets on Nov. 2. 

Los Angeles fell to 4–6 this season without James in the starting lineup after the Lakers' 109–102 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday, while they started 4–2 with him in the starting lineup.

SI Recommends

Last season, James appeared in 45 regular season games in the shortened 72-game schedule.

Through six games this season, James—in Year 19—has averaged 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor, his lowest field goal percentage since his rookie year.

More NBA Coverage:

For more news on the Lakers, head over to All Lakers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Britt Reid with the Chiefs.
NFL

Chiefs to Pay Expenses for Girl Hurt in Britt Reid Crash

Ariel Young suffered a traumatic brain injury when Reid's car hit two stopped vehicles.

antonio-brown-accused-fake-vaccine-card-punishment
NFL

Bruce Arians on AB's Vaccine Card: 'There Is No Story'

The Bucs coach believes Antonio Brown did not receive a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

STEPH THUMB
Podcasts

Open Floor's Official League Pass Recommendations

The most exciting teams to watch this season, brought to you by Herring and Pina.

Fantasy Football: Christian Kirk Week 11
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

With DeAndre Hopkins out, Christian Kirk will need to step up in a divisional matchup vs. the Seahawks.

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) celebrates after recording match point against Belinda Bencic (SUI) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

White House Joins Call For Proof of Peng Shuai's Safety

China’s Foreign Ministry told reporters earlier Friday that the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.”

The Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit will play for the NWSL title
Soccer

NWSL Ends Season of Reckoning With High Hopes, Worthy Final

2021 has been riddled with scandal and abuse at the highest levels, but the final features two teams whose sporting achievement should be celebrated.

Stephon Castle
Play
College Basketball

Connecticut Coach Dan Hurley Lands Elite 2023 Guard Stephon Castle

Castle committed to Connecticut after taking an official visit to Storrs.

LeBron James at a basketball game.
Extra Mustard

Michelle Beadle Says LeBron Tried To Have ESPN Fire Her

Beadle discussed the situation with Paul Pierce on her new podcast for The Athletic.