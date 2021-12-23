Is he wrong?

As NFL teams continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks, the Bengals have thus far managed to avoid any major issues related to the virus. They have just one player (cornerback Chidobe Awuzie) currently on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is thankful that his team is staying healthy and he has a theory about why that’s the case—although it might not make fans too happy.

“We’re still a healthy team, which not a lot of people can say at this point in the season,” Burrow told reporters Wednesday. “We’ve been lucky as far as injuries and COVID. We’re doing a great job with our COVID protocols. Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati, so nobody’s going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend.”

Is that going to make Bengals fans upset or do they agree that their city is lame? I’ve never been to Cincinnati, but I did a bit of Googling and it doesn’t seem too bad. Every list of the top Cincinnati nightlife spots says one of the best bars is 16-Bit, which has more than 50 classic arcade games. That isn’t exactly a Miami Beach nightclub, but it sounds like a good time for the right kind of person.

And if you need more Cinci nightlife recommendations, just ask Chad Johnson:

No matter the reason, the Bengals are lucky to have dodged major COVID-19 problems. The same can’t be said for their Week 16 opponent, the Ravens. They currently have 11 players on the reserve list, nine of which are on defense. They only have 15 defensive players on their active roster, two of whom (Calais Campbell and Tavon Young) are dealing with injuries. That leaves Baltimore facing the prospect of playing the Bengals in a key divisional matchup with a ragtag bunch of fill-ins on the defensive side of the ball. Both teams are 8–6, tied atop the AFC North.

If Burrow and his fellow COVID-negative homebodies beat the virus-depleted Ravens on Sunday and go on to make the playoffs, Bengals fans will surely forgive any slights about their city’s nightlife.

The best of SI

The NBA has plotted its course to get through the season amid another COVID-19 surge. ... Why isn’t Jeff Kent, the all-time home run leader among second basemen, a Hall of Famer? ... Which MLB players who had surprising success in 2021 will repeat it next year?

Around the sports world

Rutgers is lined up to replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. ... The College Football Playoff announced what would happen if one or more teams are unable to play due to COVID-19 a outbreak. ... NFLPA head JC Tretter said the NFL came pretty close to canceling the postponed games from Week 15.

Joe Johnson went 19 years, 308 days between games for the Celtics

A reporter asked Davante Adams about being triple-teamed and he had the film ready to go

He’s 6' 9" but has a 7' 5" wingspan

The most dominant team in college basketball right now is a surprising one

What a laser beam

Benzema’s finesse here was just as impressive

Not sports

A well-preserved dinosaur embryo was discovered inside an egg in China. ... A Canadian man who had his fence damaged by a town snow plow was awarded a whopping $1 in damages. ... The governor of Virginia attended the opening of a 135-year-old time capsule and it was a total letdown.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.