December 24, 2021
Arizona Cardinals Address Upset Loss To Detroit Lions in Holiday Video

Author:

Last Sunday, the Cardinals were stunned by the Lions in one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Midway through the game, the Cardinals' official Twitter account stopped posting. But on Thursday, the Cardinals addressed the 30–12 upset loss in epic fashion.

With Christmas just around the corner, the Cardinals shared a video of their mascot, Big Red, holding cue cards. Big Red flips through the cards while "Silent Night" plays in the background.  

"It's the time of the year when football and family take on special meaning," the cue cards say. "But for now let us say just because it's Christmas—and at Christmas you tell the truth—Lions 30, Cardinals 12. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Love actually, the Arizona Cardinals."

The video, which pays homage to a well-known scene from the movie "Love Actually," has over 1.4 million views on Twitter and has received over 40,000 likes.

The Cardinals will be back in action this Saturday against the Colts. The Lions, meanwhile, will battle the Falcons on Sunday.

