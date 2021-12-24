Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: 'I'm Taking Michigan to Win the Whole Thing'

Author:

With the start of the College Football Playoff exactly one week away, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has revealed his pick to win the national championship.

Most analysts are picking either Alabama or Georgia to win it all this season, but Orlovsky is siding with Michigan.

During this Friday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Orlovsky explained why he's picking the Wolverines to win this year's Playoff.

"I’m taking Michigan to win the whole thing,” Orlovsky said. “I'm doing it because of this. I called two Michigan games this season, one of which was the first game of the season. They played Western Michigan and I remember walking around after the game going, ‘That was a different Michigan feel than in years past.’ Jim Harbaugh infused so much young talent into that program. They have an unmistaken identity, and then their season kept getting better and better.”

This take from Orlovsky didn't sit well with Paul Finebaum, who expects Michigan to lose in the semifinals to Georgia.

"I really give a lot of credit to the Michigan program, but I just don't think they're quite ready for what they're going to get into with this Georgia defense," Finebaum said. "And moving them ahead of that, I don't think they can handle Alabama either."

The Orange Bowl will take place on Dec. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium. 

Georgia and Michigan will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.  

