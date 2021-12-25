Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Jalen Rose Rocks Festive Outfit for ESPN Christmas Broadcast

Author:

Editor's note, Dec. 25, 3:53 p.m.: Sports Illustrated apologizes for the following post, which does not reflect our editorial values. Rose is wearing a Kwanzaa-themed suit. The original headline of this post read, "Jalen Rose Rocks Absurd Outfit for ESPN Christmas Broadcast."

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose has never been one to shy away from an outlandish take, and that philosophy seems to extend to his fashion choices as well. 

Rose got into the holiday spirit in a major way on Saturday during an appearance on ESPN's pregame show before the Knicks hosted the Hawks. Rose donned a suit with green jacket and green pants, and he added a dash of red and black into the outfit. We're not sure who exactly picked Rose's look on Saturday, though whomever it was should be slapped with a sartorial technical foul.

You have to credit Rose for stepping out of the box this holiday season. Rose and Kendrick were the lone members of the ESPN crew to sport holiday gear during Saturday's broadcast, while Michael Wilbon, Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg wore their usual attire. But Rose's creativity didn't spare him a brief roasting on Twitter.

We'll get to see Rose's, unique outfit plenty on Saturday. ESPN will broadcast five games in its Christmas Day slate, including a matchup between the Lakers and Nets. 

