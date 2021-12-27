The Cowboys’ offense really got into the giving spirit Sunday night, hanging 56 points on the Washington defense.

The NFC East rivalry game got out of hand quickly, with Dallas putting up 21 points in each of the first two quarters. Coach Mike McCarthy had his backups handle much of the second half of the game, and wide receiver Malik Turner, a fourth-year player out of Illinois, took advantage.

Turner hauled in three passes for 82 yards, and the Cowboys‘ final touchdown of the day. Turner is a fan of the Christmas movie classic Home Alone, evidently, and recreated one of Macaulay Culkin’s famous scenes from the movie as a touchdown celebration.

For comparison, Kevin McCallister washing up during the movie:

The Cowboys certainly looked the part of McCallister against Washington’s “Wet Bandits” on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas put up 497 yards to 257 for Washington. Dallas scored on all six drives that entered the red zone, and did not turn over the ball, while scoring twice off of Washington turnovers.

On top of four touchdown passes for Dak Prescott and one for backup Cooper Rush, Ezekiel Elliott punched in a score, defensive tackle DeMarcus Lawrence scored on a pick six, and Chauncey Golston returned a blocked punt for a score.

The Cowboys move to 11—4 with the win, clinching the NFC East in the process. Washington is now just 6—9 on the season.

