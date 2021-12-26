Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Here Are The Teams That Clinched NFL Playoff Spots During Week 16

Author:

As the regular season nears its end, several NFL teams clinched playoff spots in Week 16 while others were eliminated from contention. 

Three more teams clinched spots after Sunday's early slate of games, with every one of them being from the NFC. The Buccaneers clinched a spot after they won the NFC South with a win over the Panthers. It's the first time Tampa Bay won a division title since 2007. 

The Rams clinched a playoff spot and moved into first place in the NFC West after their 30–23 win against the Vikings. The Cardinals also clinched a spot despite not playing a single snap on Sunday. Nevertheless, even after losing to the Colts on Saturday, they are playoff bound following the Vikings and 49ers' Week 16 defeats, joining the Packers and Cowboys, who had previously clinched their postseason berths.

SI Recommends

With a win over the Steelers, the Chiefs would become the first AFC team to clinch a playoff spot after their nightmarish start to the season. After starting the season 3–4, they've won their last seven games. While the Bills didn't clinch a playoff spot Sunday, their win over the Patriots put them in the driver's seat in the AFC East.

In the AFC, the Jets, Texans and Jaguars are eliminated from playoff contention. Over in the NFC, the Panthers, Bears, Giants and Lions are no longer eligible as well. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

james-robinson
NFL

Jaguars RB James Robinson Suffers Torn Achilles

The second-year running back was carted off the field late in the first quarter against the Jets.

Leeds United has a number of COVID-19 cases
Soccer

Leeds, Wolves Have More Festive Matches Postponed

The clubs have had two of their festive fixtures called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Erin Andrews reporting during the Packers-Browns game.
Extra Mustard

Rodgers, Andrews Hug Maskless After Socially Distant Interview

The Packers QB and Fox sideline reporter drew some ire for this.

Sam Darnold throws a pass in warmups.
NFL

Panthers Fans Appear to Boo Darnold As He Enters vs. Bucs

Sam Darnold was back in action Sunday after a multi-week stint on injured reserve.

Tottenham, Man City and Arsenal all win on Boxing Day
Soccer

Boxing Day Presents the Gift of Goals

Even amid a shortened slate, the Premier League's holiday lineup did not disappoint.

Tua Tagovailoa
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Betting Preview and Best Bet: Dolphins at Saints

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between the Dolphins and Saints.

Mac Jones throws a pass vs. the Colts.
NFL

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Gifts Entire OL Bitcoin for Holidays

A new-age gift given by the Patriots' rookie quarterback.

Baker Mayfield on the Browns bench.
Extra Mustard

'The Office' Star Pokes Fun At Baker Mayfield

Rainn Wilson took a playful shot at the Browns QB after his performance against the Packers.