The Cowboys utterly humiliated the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night Football during a 56–14 clinic that saw them dominate in every phase of the game. Early in the fourth quarter, Dallas became the first team to score 55 points or more this season.

That wasn't the only significant stat that was produced, though. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was benched by the fourth quarter, became the first player in NFL history to throw a touchdown to a running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive lineman in the same game, per ESPN Stats & Info. Prescott finished with 330 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

Dallas also had touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. It's the first time a Cowboys team has done so since 2012 against the Eagles. They're also the first team since the 2015 Eagles to score a touchdown on a blocked punt and an interception.

Before kickoff, the Cowboys became one of the five teams to secure a playoff spot this past Sunday.

