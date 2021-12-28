Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson Saves the Day When He Brings Crying Young Fan a Football

Author:

Cordarrelle Patterson is a running back, wide receiver and all around nice guy. The Falcons flex was caught on camera Sunday responding to a young fan in dire need of an assist. 

A mother was with her crying daughter as her son played with a football when Patterson approached her to ask why her daughter is crying. 

“Because he got a ball and she didn't,” the mother responded. 

The four-time Pro Bowler didn't hesitate. 

“Oh, she need a ball? Let's find her a ball,” he said. 

SI Recommends

Patterson went looking for a ball and quickly found one to give the little girl. She perked up just as quickly as Patterson decided to help the strangers.  

“You saved the day,” the mother said. 

Patterson had a great day all around on Sunday. Not only was he a hero to the family he came across, but he also scored a touchdown in Atlanta's 20–16 win over Detroit. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Falcons news, head over to Falcon Report

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Leach coaches at Mississippi State.
College Football

Mike Leach Says Red Raiders 'Still Owe' Him a Decade Later

Leach's current program is set to face off against his old program on Tuesday.

dCOVrickflick_H
College Football

‘He’s the Mortar That Fills in the Cracks’

Flick wanted to honor his son’s commitment to the football team. Now an invaluable cog of the program, he will be on hand as the Bearcats prepare to make history in the Playoff.

Matt Hardy launching new wrestling podcast.
Wrestling

Matt Hardy Will Have a New Podcast Soon

The “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” will premiere Friday, January 7.

Dabo Swinney and Matt Campbell at a press conference before Clemson vs. Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Swinney Wearing a Full Orange Jumpsuit at Bowl Presser

The Clemson coach is wearing a very loud orange jumpsuit.

Shohei Ohtani homers in the eighth inning against the Tigers on Aug. 18.
MLB

Top 10 Moments From the 2021 MLB Season

From Shohei Ohtani’s epic to Will Craig’s blunder, these are the events that defined an unforgettable baseball year.

jonathan-taylor-colts-running-back-value
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Championship Week Begins

SI analysts offer advice on players to add and lay out the best and worst matchups for the fantasy title game.

ferran-torres
Soccer

Spain Forward Ferran Torres Leaves Man City for Barcelona

The Premier League champions sold Torres for nearly double the fee they paid in 2020.

Dak Prescott runs the football.
NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Shares How His Legs Feel as Regular Season Concludes

Not only did Prescott throw for 330 yards vs. Washington, but he had his second-best rushing game of the year as well.