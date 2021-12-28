Cordarrelle Patterson is a running back, wide receiver and all around nice guy. The Falcons flex was caught on camera Sunday responding to a young fan in dire need of an assist.

A mother was with her crying daughter as her son played with a football when Patterson approached her to ask why her daughter is crying.

“Because he got a ball and she didn't,” the mother responded.

The four-time Pro Bowler didn't hesitate.

“Oh, she need a ball? Let's find her a ball,” he said.

Patterson went looking for a ball and quickly found one to give the little girl. She perked up just as quickly as Patterson decided to help the strangers.

“You saved the day,” the mother said.

Patterson had a great day all around on Sunday. Not only was he a hero to the family he came across, but he also scored a touchdown in Atlanta's 20–16 win over Detroit.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Falcons news, head over to Falcon Report.