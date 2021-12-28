Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Dabo Swinney's Orange Jumpsuit at Cheez-It Bowl Press Conference Is Going Viral

Author:

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney doesn't typically get a lot of attention for his sartorial choices, but his outfit at Tuesday's Cheez-It Bowl press conference is something to behold.

Both Swinney and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell went for comfort, with their teams facing off in Orlando in just over 24 hours.

The coaches showed up to the event in full monochromatic jumpsuits. Alone, Campbell's black outfit wouldn't draw too much attention. It's hard to deny that Swinney looks like an extra in a show or movie set in a jail though.

Swinney's never afraid to speak his mind about issues facing college football, including hot button topics like NIL and the transfer portal. In 2019, he went so far as to say he'd leave college coaching if players are paid. That obviously didn't take hold with NIL becoming a reality in 2021, but statements like it put a target on Swinney's back when something goofy like this outfit pops up. 

Swinney and Campbell haven't been afraid to show off their lighthearted sides in the run-up to Wednesday's game. 

On Monday, the pair shared some football talk. . . from the front seats of a roller coaster.

No. 19 Clemson (9–3) and Iowa State (7–5) face off at Camping World Stadium at 5:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening.

For more news on the Clemson Tigers, head over to All Clemson.

