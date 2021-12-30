Cincinnati freshman Ryan Brady chanted “we want Bama,” as he danced on the field at Nippert Stadium following the Bearcats's AAC title and subsequent College Football Playoff berth. Brady is now getting exactly what he asked for, and he isn't backing down one bit.

Brady initially caught a lot of flak from Alabama fans and Cincinnati doubters after his video went very viral, with 2.5 million views on the popular social media platform TikTok. The next day, after the matchup with Alabama became official, he returned to the field and recorded another dance video, this time stomping all over a Crimson Tide shirt as he did it.

That naturally drew even more heat, and additional eyeballs with it. 2.7 million have tuned in to the follow-up video.

It is well established just how much Nick Saban appreciates “yummy rat poison” for his team. It's not clear whether TikTok videos from Cincinnati freshmen count, or if Saban even knows what TikTok is for that matter. Regardless, it seems as though Brady isn't afraid to poke the elephant.

“There were thousands of comments, everyone saying, ‘Bama is going to destroy Cincy,’ Brady told FOX19 Now. “I was like, ‘I’ve got a little idea. My roommate has an Alabama shirt. I might just dance on an Alabama shirt.’ And people did not like it."

”All the comments came through about how UC is gonna get demolished. I was like, ‘I gotta stick up for the Bearcats.’”

Brady told FOX19 Now that he will be at Friday's Cotton Bowl, with plans for his next big video. The Bearcats will face Alabama on Friday, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. ET.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Cincinnati Bearcats, head over to All Bearcats.