Babe Ruth, Betty White Stat Goes Viral in Wake of Her Death

Babe Ruth: © Detroit Free Press file photo/USA TODAY NETWORK | Betty White: © Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY NETWORK

As news of Betty White's death rapidly spread in the news, fans, friends and everyone in-between took to social media to share what the 99-year-old meant to them and exchanged stories and fun facts, one of which includes the infamous Babe Ruth.

The baseball star walloped 552 homers after The Golden Girls star was born in 1922, per Codify.

This is just one instance of the beloved actress's crossover with sports. White starred in one of the most popular Super Bowl XLIV commercials for Snickers, joked in 2016 about teaching Cam Newton how to do his signature dab celebration and was part of a Fox Sports skit with Rob Riggle and Joel McHale just weeks earlier that season.

With her 100th birthday just weeks away, White is on the cover of the new edition of People, which hit the newsstands on Dec. 29. The Hot in Cleveland and The Proposal star recently shared her secrets to approaching her centennial year with People, which including how she tried “to avoid anything green.”