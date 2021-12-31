Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Crying Pitt Fan Becomes Latest College Football Meme After Peach Bowl Collapse

Author:

Move over, Villanova’s crying piccolo girl and Michael Jordan—there's a new crying meme in town after Pittsburgh collapsed in the Peach Bowl. 

The camera crew panned a Panthers fan in navy blue and Vegas gold overalls sitting in his seat with his head in his hands, crying. The moment was captured after a game-ending pick-six in the fourth quarter with 22 seconds left. 

Pittsburgh held a 21–10 lead heading into the fourth, seeming to continue to build off of the momentum from the ACC Championship on Dec. 4. However, Michigan State powered back, scoring two touchdowns in just over a five minute span to gain a 24–21 lead with under three minutes to go. 

The Panthers churned back to the Spartans’ 26-yard line. But then, Davis Beville threw an interception that Cal Haladay returned 78-yards for a touchdown. 

Cue the memes and Twitter reactions.

