After the Packers' Week 16 win over the Browns, Aaron Rodgers did a socially-distanced interview with Fox's Eric Andrews, as has become commonplace after sporting events during COVID-19. As the interview wrapped, the maskless quarterback and reporter hugged, marking somewhat of a odd scene given the COVID-19 protocols in place for the interview a second earlier.

Rodgers was the subject of controversy earlier in the season, when it was revealed that he had misled reporters about his vaccination status, and wound up testing positive. He returned after missing a game against the Chiefs, and is favored to win his second straight MVP award, and fourth overall.

The post-hug interview drew plenty of reactions after the game. Even Rodgers' closest media friend, Pat McAfee, said Rodgers should lay off the hugs, opening the quarterback up to address that moment on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers addressed the moment on Tuesday.

“Look, I've known [Andrews] for a long time, and I think the whole thing is obviously a little bit strange,” Rodgers said. “You've gotta do some sort of eight-feet apart interview. And that's my friend. The same way I'd hug a friend seeing him on the field, or hug a guy on the opposing team that you have respect for when you play against. Look, I do what I'm told in those situations about keeping distance, but I'm a hugger and I enjoy seeing my friends postgame.

With a blowout win over the Vikings in Week 17, Rodgers and the Packers are 13–3 and have secured home field advantage and a bye in the NFC playoffs. The team has reached back-to-back NFC championship games, but has not returned to the Super Bowl since it's win in Super Bowl XLV.

Rodgers is completing 68.6% of his throws on the year, with 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and four interceptions. He says that he plans to play in the Packers' Week 18 game at the Lions, though it is unclear just how much action he'll see, given his ongoing toe injury and the lack of playoff incentives for the team.

