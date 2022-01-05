Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Terrell Owens Says He Wants to Replace Antonio Brown on Buccaneers

Antonio Brown's career with the Buccaneers appears to be over after his strange exit from the field in Week 17, marking another loss to Tampa Bay's depleted receiving corps. Perhaps another former All-Pro could join the Buccaneers before the postseason. 

Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens made a brief pitch to return to the NFL. Owens said he can still “can contribute at a high level,” noting his run with Tampa would only last a few games. 

“If you think about where they are in the season, they don't need me for a 16-game season,” Owens said on the Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch podcast. “Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and can be productive.”

SI Recommends

Owens, 48, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, though he still looks relatively ready for a return to the gridiron at some point. And even if Owens is a shell of his former self, are we sure he wouldn't be a productive receiver? He tallied 1,078 receptions and 153 touchdowns in 15 NFL seasons, finishing with double-digit touchdowns eight times. Owens caught 72 passes for 983 yards in his final NFL season, a 14-game stint with the Bengals in 2010. 

Tampa advanced to 12–4 in 2021 with Sunday's win over the Jets. Tom Brady and Co. will conclude the regular season on Jan. 9 in a home matchup against the Panthers. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head over to All Bucs.

YOU MAY LIKE

ja-morant
NBA

How SI Captured NBA Stars’ Every Move During a Game

Looking for a unique way to photograph the 2000–21 season, SI created unique composites of three star guards.

Member Exclusive
Zion Williamson with the Pelicans.
NBA

Pelicans Say Zion Will Rehab Foot Away From Team

Williamson will reportedly rehab his foot in Portland.

Jan 2, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.
NFL

MVP Voter Says He Made 'Big Mistake' With Rodgers Comment

Chicago-based sportswriter Hub Arkush previously said he would not vote for the Packers quarterback due to off-field concerns.

Iowa high school basketball player collapses, dies - IMAGE
Extra Mustard

Rep. Jeremy Faison Apologizes for Behavior at HS Basketball Game

“I acted a fool tonight. I'm hoping to be able to make it right.”

Fox's Erin Andrews and Aaron Rodgers after a Packers-Vikings game at Lambeau Field in 2015.
Extra Mustard

Rodgers Discusses Andrews Hug After Distanced Interview

Green Bay’s QB addressed the slight breach in COVID protocols on Tuesday.

Aidan Hutchinson surrounded by fans.
NFL

Michigan Star, Potential Top Pick, Aidan Hutchinson Enters NFL Draft

He could be the first player selected in the wake of a stellar career at Michigan.

cowboys-stadium
NFL

Report: AT&T Stadium Could Be Emergency Backup for Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area.

dan-reeves-falcons-sports-illustrated
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Remembering Reeves; 2022 QB Movement

Patriots center David Andrews remembers his uncle, a player and coach who made it to nine Super Bowls. Plus, answering your mail.