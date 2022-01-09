Giants’ Ineptitude Continues With QB Sneak on Third-and-9

The Giants’ 2021 season will come to an end Sunday, but Joe Judge's squad still managed to add another dose of embarrassment before the conclusion of their matchup against Washington.

New York found itself backed up deep in its own territory in the second quarter, facing a second-and-11 at its own 2-yard line. But rather than try to work their way toward a first down, the Giants chose a bit of a unique strategy. New York ran quarterback sneaks on both second-and-11 and third-and-9, opting effectively to give Washington possession rather than work toward a first down.

Judge's decision to give up on the offensive series is a fitting cap to a disastrous season in New York. The Giants enter Sunday last in the NFC East at 4–12, and their offensive ineptitude has been notable in recent weeks. New York is averaging just 10.3 points in its last seven games, and it has not scored a single point in the last two minutes of the first half all season.

The Giants entered halftime in Week 18 trailing Washington 6–0.

