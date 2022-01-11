Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers Mocks Giants for Their Conservative Play Call on Sunday

The Giants were endlessly criticized on Sunday after their offense elected to run two quarterback sneaks when backed up near their own end zone and they’re still taking some heat. This time, it’s from the MVP frontrunner. 

During his weekly appearance on the The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the G-Men. While talking about his distaste for possibly tying a game to reach the postseason, he transitioned to the Giants’ conservative play-calling without naming them. 

“You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that? Third-and-9 on the minus five,” Rodgers said. “Let’s go in goal line personnel and run a QB sneak. Call that one in Matt, and let’s see what happens. That s--- ain’t flying.”

Rodgers was referring to his coach Matt LaFleur and went on to rip the play-call. He also cited a comedic breakdown of the play by former quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky—essentially revealing he was speaking on New York’s play-call.

“The breakdown that Orlovsky had on that was pretty amazing,” he said. 

The Giants ran back-to-back quarterback sneaks on second-and-11 and third-and-9 before eventually losing the game 22–7. Later on Tuesday, New York announced it had fired coach Joe Judge

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central

