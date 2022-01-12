Ten days ago, Antonio Brown made his dramatic exit in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets, sending social media and the football world in a frenzy about his erratic behavior.

Since his departure from MetLife Stadium and his release from the Buccaneers organization, the former Tampa Bay wide receiver and seven-time Pro Bowler has not slowed down. Brown has released music as well as posted on social media with the men's brand of FashionNova shortly after his exit from the game.

As reports have surfaced why Brown exited the game and his health regarding his ankle—which he will reportedly have surgery for on Jan. 18—he made a trip to Los Angeles on Monday after spending a week in New York City. When he landed in L.A., per a video by TMZ Sports, Brown answered a question about whether him taking his shirt off and his behavior was necessary.

Brown's response: “It probably wasn't necessary or professional,” he said in the video.

Brown left his shoulder pads on the sideline, took his shirt off and faced the crowd in New York while holding up a peace sign before heading into the locker room.

Whether Brown put much stock into his response to the question he was asked remains unknown. However, he displayed the behavior while feeling compelled to do so in the moment.

Who knows, there could be more to what Brown wants to say in the future.

More NFL Coverage: