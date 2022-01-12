Tom Brady has been expanding his business interests beyond football during the second half of his career. On the heels of the success of his TB12 wellness company, Tampa's quarterback launched an apparel line, Brady Brand on Wednesday.

“Today is officially the day after three years in the making. Brady brand is officially launched,” Brady said in Wednesday's announcement video. “Every item's unique, it's innovative, and it's got great function and purpose.”

The first line of items run from $50 “engineered knit beanies” and a cotton tee shirt with “BRADY” across the chest in blue font, all the way up to a $350 rain jacket.

Other pricey offerings from the Buccaneers QB include: $295 bomber jackets, a $250 vest, $95 hoodies and a number of polos that run at around $120.

You can now dress like the GOAT, but it will be pretty costly.

On the gridiron, Brady and the Bucs have their attention on the Eagles. The two face off in the wild-card round on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

