Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Joe Burrow’s Post-Game Look Goes Viral After Bengals Playoff Victory

The legend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow grew on Saturday night after he led his team to the franchise’s first playoff win in 31 years. But his postgame fashion was the cherry on top—and Twitter loved it. 

Burrow, who has built a reputation for being your favorite neighborhood cool guy, was sporting some flashy eyewear during the press conference that led to a viral response from fans. Some compared him to actor Robert Downey Jr., who’s most known for playing Tony Stark in the Iron Man and Avengers film series.

Burrow was asked about the significance of the glasses while basking in the limelight, but he did not mention any tribute to the eyewear icon that is Downey. 

SI Recommends

“No significance,” he said. “I just think they’re pretty cool. What do you think?”

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase informed reporters that Burrow’ƒs glasses were Cartier. After throwing for two touchdowns and 244 yards, designer glasses seem appropriate. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Bengals news, head over to All Bengals

YOU MAY LIKE

joe burrow (2)
NFL

NFL Officiating Exec Issues Perplexing Statement on Bengals TD

The referees blew a whistle mid-play during Cincinnati's late-second quarter touchdown, which should have negated the score.

kevin durant
NBA

Kevin Durant Exits Game vs. Pelicans With Sprained Left Knee

Durant hurt his knee after teammate Bruce Brown fell into it, and limped to the locker room for further inspection.

joe burrow (1)
NFL

Bengals TD Before Halftime Aided by Possible Inadvertent Whistle

Joe Burrow nearly stepped out of bounds as he threw the pass, as it sounded like a whistle was blown before the touchdown was scored.

nfl-joe-burrow-franchise-altering-playoff-win
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Is Proving to be a Franchise-Altering Quarterback

While recent teams have shown you can compete with average QB play, the Bengals' young superstar is something else entirely.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Williams (14) celebrates with forward Tyreek Smith (23) following their victory over the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.
College Basketball

No. 1 Baylor Loses Second Straight at Home to Unranked OSU

The Bears suffered consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
NFL

Bengals Win First Playoff Game Since 1991

Carr’s interception sealed the win for Cincinnati after leading his team down the field.

Joe Lombardi
NFL

Texans Interview Chargers’ Joe Lombardi, FAU's Hines Ward

Houston has now interviewed three people for its head coaching vacancy.

real-betis
Soccer

Real Betis-Sevilla Suspended After Fan-Thrown Object Hits Player

An object thrown from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head Saturday.