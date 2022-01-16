The legend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow grew on Saturday night after he led his team to the franchise’s first playoff win in 31 years. But his postgame fashion was the cherry on top—and Twitter loved it.

Burrow, who has built a reputation for being your favorite neighborhood cool guy, was sporting some flashy eyewear during the press conference that led to a viral response from fans. Some compared him to actor Robert Downey Jr., who’s most known for playing Tony Stark in the Iron Man and Avengers film series.

Burrow was asked about the significance of the glasses while basking in the limelight, but he did not mention any tribute to the eyewear icon that is Downey.

“No significance,” he said. “I just think they’re pretty cool. What do you think?”

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase informed reporters that Burrow’ƒs glasses were Cartier. After throwing for two touchdowns and 244 yards, designer glasses seem appropriate.

