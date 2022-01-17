Skip to main content
Disgruntled Cowboys Fans Shown on CBS Become the Latest NFL Memes

Cowboys fans might have sprinted to their seats as soon as the doors at AT&T Stadium opened on Sunday for the wild-card round matchup between Dallas and the 49ers. Once they were there, though, the mood quickly turned sour for America’s Team.

San Francisco opened up a 13–0 lead early in the second quarter, and led 23–7 by the end of the third. Unsurprisingly, the home fans were visibly displeased with their team’s performance, and cameras for the CBS broadcast captured some Dallas fans in their most miserable states of despair.

The score was bad enough, but it was the sloppiness displayed by the Cowboys that likely irked their fans the most. Dallas was penalized 14 times throughout the game—tying the franchise’s all-time postseason record—and the Cowboys routinely stood in their own way whenever they put together a promising drive.

But football, like life, is a roller coaster ride, and the Dallas faithful soon saw their fortunes shift as the 49ers imploded. The Cowboys cut the lead to 23–17 and got the ball back with under three minutes to play, though not before making at least one of their supporters question her life choices that led her to this fate:

Alas, her tears ended up being warranted, as the Cowboys’ potential go-ahead drive stalled at mid-field. San Francisco ran out most of the clock, then stopped Dallas’s final desperation possession, and will move on to face the Packers in the divisional round.

Playoff wins and losses come and go, but internet meme-ification is forever. May these Cowboys fans take solace in leaving a legacy of cyber fame as they begin the long, hard offseason.

