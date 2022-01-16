Skip to main content
Ryan Fitzpatrick Went Shirtless in Freezing Temperatures With Bills Mafia on Saturday

Ryan Fitzpatrick has never shied away from lavishing praise on Buffalo. On Saturday, he showed that actions speak louder than words.

The former Bills quarterback endeared himself further to the team's fans when he was photographed in the stands with Bills Mafia during Buffalo's 47–17 wild-card win over the Patriots on Saturday.

But his viral moment came when he posed shirtless with fans in freezing temperatures at Highmark Stadium, where the game-time temperature in Buffalo on Saturday was 7 degrees.

Fitzpatrick is technically still a member of Washington Football Team, although his contract is up at the end of the NFL season. But that didn't stop the NFL veteran from taking in the playoffs on Saturday.

The 39-year-old has put together a 17-year NFL career with nine different teams since being selected out of Harvard in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL draft. But Fitzpatrick spent four seasons in Buffalo, his most time with an NFL franchise.

Last March, Fitzpatrick signed a one-year contract with WFT and entered the season as the team's starting quarterback. But he suffered a hip injury in the second quarter of WFT's opening game of the season, which ended up requiring season-ending surgery.

Still, on Saturday in freezing temperatures, Fitzpatrick didn't have cold feet when it came to showing love to the Bills fans who made him a beloved figure in Buffalo.

