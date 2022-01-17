Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
LeBron James

LeBron James's Home TV Setup Goes Viral

LeBron James has among the most awards in NBA history, with four championships, four Finals mvps, four regular season MVPs and plenty of other honors under his belt across 19 professional seasons. What James might not have is room in his trophy case. 

While watching the Cowboys-49ers game on Sunday, James posted a video on his Instagram story from the view on his couch, and his TV setup went viral. Not because of his big-screen TV, but because of the four Larry O'Brien Trophies that were casually sitting in front of it.

Whether it was a flex or not, James had a great view of Dallas's loss. And the Cowboys may have something to learn from King James. While Jerry Jones's squad sports a 27-year Super Bowl drought, James has won championships with three different franchises. James, a noted Cowboys fan, likely wasn't pleased with the controversial ending to Sunday's game

SI Recommends

Shortly after the game, James tweeted an apology to Lakers fans for the team's recent woes. Los Angeles enters Monday night sitting at the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 21–22 record. 

More NBA Coverage: 

For more Lakers news, head over to All Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

steelers-chiefs
NFL

Big Ben, Mahomes Shared Classy Postgame Handshake Conversation

The Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks appear to be big fans of each other

kellen-moore-mike-mccarthy
Extra Mustard

Who Reportedly Called the Final Play for Cowboys vs. 49ers

Dallas fans weren't happy with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore on Sunday evening.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Buyers and Sellers at the Trade Deadline

Trade season is upon us. What kind of moves should every team explore as the deadline approaches?

Mike McCarthy coaches on the sideline.
Extra Mustard

ESPN Analyst, Former Cowboys Player Wants McCarthy Fired

Mike McCarthy is feeling the heat after the bizarre finish to Dallas's 23–17 playoff loss at home.

drew-brees
Play
Extra Mustard

Drew Brees Had a Rough Playoff Debut for NBC

NBC put Drew Brees in a position he was not ready for

Novak Djokovic playing at the U.S. Open.
Play
Tennis

A New Vaccine Law Could Prevent Djokovic From Playing in French Open

It's possible he could also miss the year's second major due to a new vaccination law in France.

dCOVfittest_Logo_horz
Edge

Sports Illustrated's Fittest 50 2022

What happens when you level the playing field and compare athletes of all shapes and sizes across different sports? Presenting SI's 2022 Fittest 50 rankings.

pea
Soccer

Aubameyang Leaves AFCON After Tests Reveal Heart Lesions

The Arsenal forward recently recovered from COVID-19 while with the Gabon team.