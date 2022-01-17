LeBron James has among the most awards in NBA history, with four championships, four Finals mvps, four regular season MVPs and plenty of other honors under his belt across 19 professional seasons. What James might not have is room in his trophy case.

While watching the Cowboys-49ers game on Sunday, James posted a video on his Instagram story from the view on his couch, and his TV setup went viral. Not because of his big-screen TV, but because of the four Larry O'Brien Trophies that were casually sitting in front of it.

Whether it was a flex or not, James had a great view of Dallas's loss. And the Cowboys may have something to learn from King James. While Jerry Jones's squad sports a 27-year Super Bowl drought, James has won championships with three different franchises. James, a noted Cowboys fan, likely wasn't pleased with the controversial ending to Sunday's game.

Shortly after the game, James tweeted an apology to Lakers fans for the team's recent woes. Los Angeles enters Monday night sitting at the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 21–22 record.

