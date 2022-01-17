The Lakers are off to a disappointing start to their season and LeBron James decided to address fans on Sunday in the form of an apology to the Los Angeles faithful.

“#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we'll be better!” James said in the Tweet.

The Lakers are 21–22 on the season and find themselves barely in the playoff picture at the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. It’s been a troubling start for a team that fully expected to contend for a championship this year after trading for Russell Westbrook.

Los Angeles has also been without star Anthony Davis for some time. He last appeared for the Lakers on Dec. 17. He suffered a knee injury during the game and the Lakers have continued to slide.

They’re just 5–5 in their last 10 contests despite James, 37, putting up incredible numbers. He’s averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. The Lakers’ woes are clearly not on James, nevertheless, he's apologizing for it.

