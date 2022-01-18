In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: why the Chiefs’ title pursuit is like eating dessert, Kyler Murray’s brutal night and more.

He’s full of food analogies

The Chiefs are one step closer to their third straight Super Bowl appearance after making quick work of the Steelers on Sunday. But having won a title just two years ago doesn’t make them any less hungry to lift the Lombardi Trophy in four weeks—and coach Andy Reid had the perfect analogy to explain why that’s the case.

Reid was asked on Monday if Kansas City’s recent success changes its approach in the playoffs.

“Once you’ve won one, how do you think it makes you feel going forward?” Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star asked Reid. “More hungry? Or you’re like, ‘I know I can get there’? I wonder how that is for you.”

Reid took the “hungry” part of the question quite literally and gave the sort of answer only he can.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably gonna wanna eat that one, too,” Reid said. “Not much is gonna stop you. I mean, that’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting, and you’re gonna try to go get it if you can.”

It should come as no surprise that Reid, who once gave a reporter his mac and cheese recipe in an airport, went that route with his answer. It’s not even the first time this season that he has evoked one of his favorite foods in a press conference.

“I love how the team works together like I love a big piece of prime rib,” he said late last month.

But wait, that wasn’t the first time he’d compared his team to prime rib, either.

“I like prime rib and I’d love to win a Super Bowl,” Reid said in 2011 after his Eagles got knocked out in the wild card round for the second year in a row. “So I’m hungry for both, if you understand where I’m coming from.”

No, I don’t quite understand where he was coming from, but I think it’s clear that the two things he loves most are eating good food and winning football games.

Tom Brady turned the Super Bowl into a big plate of lentils last year and denied the Chiefs that second slice of cake, but they might get to have some more dessert if they can polish off enough wings against Buffalo on Sunday.

The best of SI

Kyler Murray’s terrible interception was emblematic of how the Rams picked apart the Cardinals. ... Which NBA teams should be adding at the trade deadline and who should be selling off? ... The Niners look ready to say goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo but he could be the best QB available this offseason. ... The Cowboys’ top assistants are hot head coaching candidates, which could make things interesting for Mike McCarthy.

Around the sports world

Novak Djokovic won’t be able to play in the French Open either if he doesn’t get vaccinated. ... Jamaica is sending a four-man bobsled team to the Olympics for the first time in 24 years. ... Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson, who started his career as a five-star recruit at Clemson, is transferring back to Dabo Swinney’s program. ... The No. 9 UConn women were upset by unranked Oregon, marking the first time in 18 years that the Huskies have lost two games to unranked teams in the same season.

It’s never good to make a play only replicated by Carson Wentz

Odell still has it

The guy he’s lifting off the ground is only one inch shorter and 17 pounds lighter

Ja Morant’s athleticism is absurd

Hands-on coaching

Getting crossed over by Mitchell Robinson of all people is a rough look for Mason Plumlee

Érik Lamela’s sick Rabona won the 2021 Puskas Award for the world’s best goal of the year

Not sports

A California city has been overrun with crows and is turning to lasers to try to get rid of them. ... Crypto investors who bought a copy of Jodorowsky’s Dune appear to have gotten way ahead of themselves.

English fast food is a nightmare

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.