SI Media: Al Michaels & Tom Rinaldi on John Madden
SI Media: Al Michaels & Tom Rinaldi on John Madden

Wife of Rams Player Trolls J.J. Watt After L.A. Blows Out Arizona: Traina Thoughts

1. Harmless fun, a direct shot or a little of both?

We’re not sure what Melissa Whitworth’s intentions were, but she deserves credit for having one hell of a memory.

All the way back in Week 4, after beating the Rams 37–20, J.J. Watt posted this graphic of himself and teammate Chandler Jones on Instagram.

Cut to four months later, just after the Rams embarrassed the Cardinals in their wild-card matchup Monday night, 34–11. Whitworth, who is married to Los Angeles’s veteran 40-year-old offensive lineman, Andrew, not only tweeted a reworked graphic featuring her husband and Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, she also made sure to @ mention Watt so he would see the taunt.

Andrew also got in on the trolling, but his jab wasn’t nearly as creative as his wife’s.

2. Andy Reid comparing the Super Bowl to chocolate cake is perfection.

3. What a classy move by Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who wrote thank you letters to his players after their playoff loss to the Bengals.

4. Of course The Rock is the owner of a T. rex skull, as we learned last night during his appearance on the ManningCast.

5. I love when a broadcaster goes from zero to a hundred in no time. This happened last night when Russell Westbrook came out of nowhere for a monster dunk.

6. A brand-new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning, and this week's show features an interview with Richard Deitsch, who previously hosted the show. Deitsch, who now works for The Athletic, discussed the state of podcasts, what makes a good podcast and what makes a good host. We also talked about sports media news items, including the disappointing ratings for the college football national title game and the NFL's being set up for a monster postseason when it comes to viewership.

In the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment of the podcast, Sal Licata, from WFAN and SNY TV in New York, discusses the NFL wild-card matchups, sports betting coming to New York, Cobra Kai and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify or Stitcher.

7RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 68th birthday to the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, the man who probably had better vignettes than anyone ever in professional wrestling.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

